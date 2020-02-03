Bhoot The Haunted Ship trailer: Vicky Kaushal film promises plenty of thrills and chills

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is set to release on February 21. Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is set to release on February 21.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is venturing into the horror genre with Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. After keeping fans excited with posters and a teaser, the makers dropped Bhoot: The Haunted Ship’s trailer on Monday. And as expected, the film promises lots of thrills and chills. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, the movie has been written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

The trailer hints that Bhoot revolves around Prithvi (Vicky Kaushal), a surveying officer who is assigned the task of looking into the Sea Bird ship which has mysteriously landed on the shores of Mumbai. Since the ship has no human beings on board, many call it a haunted ship. The trailer gives a sneak peek into Prithvi’s mysterious encounters with what looks like the spirit of a woman.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship also happens to be Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s first horror film. Co-produced by Shashank Khaitan, it is said to be the first installment of the Bhoot franchise.

In an innovative strategy, Dharma Productions had recently kicked off Bhoot promotions by turning its logo black across social media. It also shared a clip of the Dharma’s signature tune with a scary twist.

Dharma’s promotional move received a thumbs up from almost the entire Bollywood fraternity, including stars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Diljit Dosanjh, Farah Khan, Vishal-Shekhar and Tara Sutaria.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship also stars Ashutosh Rana. It is set to release on February 21.

