Bhoot The Haunted Ship teaser: It’s not all smooth sailing for Vicky Kaushal

The teaser of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, is out. The teaser opens with Vicky walking inside an abandoned ship-like structure as he notices handprints on the walls. The teaser builds up to a climax that promises an intense horror film.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The trailer of the film will release on February 3.

Watch the teaser of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship here:

Alongside Vicky Kaushal, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Dharma Productions had earlier said that the film would be part of a horror franchise. It was reported that during the shooting of the film, Kaushal got injured and received 13 stitches on his cheekbone.

Dharma Productions’ Karan Johar recently delved into the horror genre with Netflix’s Ghost Stories. Earlier, Dharma had produced the 2005 horror film Kaal that starred Ajay Devgn and John Abraham among others.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship marks yet another collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Dharma Productions, after Raazi and Lust Stories. Kaushal also has Johar’s upcoming film Takht in his kitty.

After Bhoot, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh and Meghna Gulzar’s film on Sam Maneckshaw.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship releases on February 21.

