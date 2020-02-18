Bhoot The Haunted Ship actor Vicky Kaushal: I want my filmography to reflect my versatility

Vicky Kaushal promoted Bhoot The Haunted Ship in Delhi. (Photo: APH Images) Vicky Kaushal promoted Bhoot The Haunted Ship in Delhi. (Photo: APH Images)

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: The Haunted Ship hits screens this weekend. This is Vicky’s first release of 2020.

The actor and director Bhanu Pratap Singh were recently in New Delhi to promote Bhoot.

Here are excerpts from their media interaction:

Actors mostly say comedy is a difficult genre. How was it shooting for a horror film?

Vicky Kaushal: There is a common thread between comedy and horror. In both genres, timing is extremely important. As an audience, either you are completely scared or not at all. The grammar of shooting a horror film was different and a new experience for me. It is very technical. You have to be scared in response to a thing which does not exist. It is like romancing my heroine who doesn’t exist. It is difficult. You have to use your imagination and have to be very focused. You don’t have the scope to improvise unlike other genres.

For this film, I needed to learn what all goes into the post-production process after the film has been shot. I was also keen to know what sort of background music is being used in different situations because my acting also kind of depended on it. Usually, when I do films, I do not check monitor until I feel I have not given my best in the shot. However, in a horror film, everything is technical. There is a graph you have to maintain. On the sets (of Bhoot), I would sit with Bhanu and constantly keep a check on how I was performing. I would keep asking him “darr lag raha hai na?”

Also, earlier you said you couldn’t watch horror films. Has it changed now?

Vicky Kaushal: It has to an extent, but even now I will get scared if I will watch a horror film. After working on Bhoot, I did watch some horror films, and the only difference was that I could understand how it is shot. However, as an audience, I get invested in a film. I start crying in an emotional film, laugh out loud in comedy movies and similarly, get scared in horror films because I get extremely involved.

#BhootTheHauntedShip press meet: I still get scared while watching horror films, says @vickykaushal09 See more celebrity videos at https://t.co/sQouB6H1pv pic.twitter.com/1xVkp8jIpq — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) February 17, 2020

Bhanu Pratap Singh, you are making your debut with Dharma Productions. How does it feel?

The experience was amazing. To debut with Dharma Productions is like a dream come true. I could not be happier. I am excited and ready to spook the audience.

Bhoot The Haunted Ship marks directorial debut of Bhanu Pratap Singh. (Photo: APH Images) Bhoot The Haunted Ship marks directorial debut of Bhanu Pratap Singh. (Photo: APH Images)

Hollywood horror films are popular in India. How will Bhoot fare in comparison to them?

Bhanu Pratap Singh: I am confident enough to say it is on par with Hollywood films. We are trying to do something different this time, thanks to my producers who backed me. In India, we make all sorts of movies, be it romantic, or even biopics but not many horror films are made. Some scripts are written, but producers do not back it because they think it would not work at the box office. I won’t say make a lot of them, but at least one or two horror films from big production houses will encourage others to support such films because there is an audience for it.

#BhootTheHauntedShip is at par with Hollywood horror films, says director Bhanu Pratap Singh See more celebrity videos at https://t.co/sQouB6pq0V pic.twitter.com/AI164xW6QN — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) February 17, 2020

Has the success of Uri and the National Award brought the pressure of choosing only the right scripts?

Vicky Kaushal: Choosing the right script is always important, but that has nothing to do with Uri’s success or the National Award. I will always want to work on a good script.

I choose scripts based on the effect it leaves on me. Second is the director because cinema is a director’s medium. I want to work with good directors and want to be part of good films. I don’t calculate. I go with my gut. As an actor, I want my filmography to reflect my versatility. I don’t want to be boxed.

Are you nervous about Bhoot’s reception as it is your first film after box office hit Uri?

Vicky Kaushal: Every film release makes me a bit anxious, but I do not get scared of what the results would be because I have already done my job and the results are not going to be in my hand. I look forward (to the result) with an excited feeling, especially for Bhoot, because it is a new genre for me. I hope people like the film. I believe every film has its destiny, but since we are working for the public, we will always respect their opinion/review of our work.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd