Bhoot Police trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are desi ghostbusters

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan play ghost hunters who are not exactly what they seem in Bhoot Police trailer. While Saif is a fake baba Vibhooti who will anyday take sex and booze over catching ghosts, Arjun’s Chiraunji goes by the book — one particular book to be exact, which he calls ‘baba ki kitab’ — to ward off the forces of supernatural. Jacqueline, who plays Kanika, and Yami, as Maya, makes up the quartet in Pavan Kripalani horror comedy.

Bhoot Police is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Keeping in with the trend of mixing horror and comedy, Bhoot Police gets the formula right. However, there are things that work and those that bomb. So, here’s looking at the Bhoot Police trailer.

What works:

What really stands out in the Bhoot Police trailer is the grand production design and the way it has been set up. Given that the film was initially planned for a theatrical spectacle, its scale is impressive.

On Tuesday, indianexpress.com had the opportunity to watch the preview of the trailer on the big screen. The eerie background score, the fantastic effects that look more gory and less caricaturish will make you jump in your seat.

What doesn’t work:

What, however, doesn’t fit are the songs that land out of nowhere. Saif and Arjun’s dialogue delivery is another niggle. Saif’ performance will remind you of Laal Kaptaan (2019), and his dialogues are sprinkled with an accent that just doesn’t cut through. While Saif is too animated, Arjun has an impassive look, and we don’t really know why.

Talking at the media interaction, Arjun called himself a fan of Saif and said he was excited about sharing screen space with him. He said, “I was quite excited to work with Saif because I am a huge fan and I was an assistant on the sets of Kal Ho Na Ho, too. Initially I was a little apprehensive but working with Saif was a breeze.”

Arjun also opened up about his character, he said, “While I don’t believe in ghosts and stories about witches, I really liked the film’s script. When Rameshji (producer Ramesh Taurani) shared the script with me, I told him about this, and he said 90% of India believes in ghosts and witches, and only 10% don’t. So my character will be relatable to 90% of the audience, and Saif’s will be to only 10%, so I am happy! (chuckles).”

Bhoot Police was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, in July, the makers confirmed going for a digital release for the project.