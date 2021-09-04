scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 04, 2021
Bhoot Police song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai: Beautiful love ballad with a cliched video

Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam. The film starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 17.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
September 4, 2021 4:10:54 pm
Bhoot-Police-Arjun Kapoor- Yami GautamArjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam feature in Bhoot Police song 'Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai'. (Photo: Tips Official/YouTube)

The makers of Bhoot Police dropped the second song, a love ballad, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai’ featuring Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam on Saturday.

Set in a mystical desert, this Bhoot Police song is laced with soulful lyrics capturing the essence of love. However, the video bogs down with some tried and tested tropes.

The music for the song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and it is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik. The lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya and choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

The horror comedy film Bhoot Police is all set to release on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The spooky power-packed trailer has created the right noise and garnered some positive response from the audeince.

Bhoot Police is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

