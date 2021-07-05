Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan’s first look as ghostbuster Vibhooti out, see photo

Bhoot Police makers have shared Saif Ali Khan’s first look from the film. The actor will be seen playing the role of Vibhooti in the horror-comedy, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in important roles.

Wearing a leather jacket paired with a black shirt, the poster features Saif in a stylish yet an intriguing avatar. He is seen holding a weapon that seems to help him in catching ghosts. His expressions in the poster promise that he will be seen as yet another witty character.

Bhoot Police was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers confirmed its digital release in June.

Talking about the release of Bhoot Police, Ramesh Taurani told ETimes, “Look, I was supposed to release ‘Bhoot Police’ in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, Bhoot Police will be released on OTT mostly in September or October.”

Bhoot Police has been directed by Pawan Kirpalani. “I am thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film,” Kirpalani said in a statement.

Apart from Bhoot Police, Saif will also be seen in Prabhas’ Adipurush. In the Om Raut’s directorial, Saif will play the role of Ravana.

The actor had earlier said that he will be training hard along with Prabhas to look bulkier than he actually is.

“He (Om Raut) is going to make me larger than I am, but again, that might be giving it away. There will be some trickery involved, but a lot of it is real. He wants us to train and look particularly tough. The point is that Ravana is India’s Satan, he’s the demon king. And I guess what drives him is vanity. He is the personification of vanity. Everything comes from there – the doom that he prays for, the kingdom that he wants. His whole outlook is just incredibly incredibly clouded, blind and vain. He is a monster. He is strong and fun to play, in that sense. The whole point of the story is to overcome the monster,” Saif told Film Companion in an interview.