Thursday, July 08, 2021
Bhoot Police new poster: Jacqueline Fernandez introduces her ‘fabulous’ character Kanika

In the latest poster of Bhoot Police, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez takes on a bold and sassy avatar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 12:44:49 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez shares Bhoot Police posterJacqueline Fernandez in Bhoot Police. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday shared the first look poster of her character Kanika from Bhoot Police. Directed by Pawan Kirpalani, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Sharing the first look poster, Jacqueline wrote, “Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.”

In the poster, Jacqueline Fernandez takes on a bold and sassy avatar, sporting a crop top, jeans and whip in her hands.

Earlier in the week, the makers released the posters of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s characters in Bhoot Police. While Arjun seemed rather grim, Saif looked malevolent.

Also See |Bhoot Police first look: Meet Saif Ali Khan as Vibhooti and Arjun Kapoor as Chiraunji

Bhoot Police will soon premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

