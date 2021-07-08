Bhoot Police new poster: Jacqueline Fernandez introduces her ‘fabulous’ character Kanika

July 8, 2021 12:44:49 pm
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday shared the first look poster of her character Kanika from Bhoot Police. Directed by Pawan Kirpalani, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.
Sharing the first look poster, Jacqueline wrote, “Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.”
In the poster, Jacqueline Fernandez takes on a bold and sassy avatar, sporting a crop top, jeans and whip in her hands.
Earlier in the week, the makers released the posters of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s characters in Bhoot Police. While Arjun seemed rather grim, Saif looked malevolent.
Bhoot Police will soon premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.
