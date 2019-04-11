Bhoot Police first look: Saif Ali Khan is a ghost hunter

The first look of Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal’s ‘spooky comedy’ Bhoot Police is out. Helmed by Phobia fame Pavan Kripalani and presented by Fox Star Studios, the film has Saif and Ali playing ghost hunters and Fatima essays the role of an ‘enchanting woman’.

“Ghost hunting is a hilariously spooky business! 😉 Presenting the cast of #BhootPolice 👻👮‍♂ #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @alifazal9” tweeted Fatima along with the first look poster of Bhoot Police. Calling the film India’s spookiest comedy, Ali wrote on Twitter, “The team that hunts ghosts together, sticks together 😉 Meet the cast of India’s spookiest comedy, #BhootPolice 👻👮‍♂.”

The shooting of the film is scheduled to start in August this year. While announcing the movie, the makers had also revealed that it will be a franchise and the first horror-comedy to be shown in 3D. The last film released in the genre, Stree, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao, did good business at the ticket counters. It became one of the highest earners of the year 2018.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Bazaar and has been busy shooting for the second season of popular web series Sacred Games. He will also be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawani Janeman.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made her Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan. Though her performance in the film was appreciated, the film failed to attract moviegoers to the theaters.