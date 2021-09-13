Bhoot Police BTS video: Jacqueline Fernandez shows off her ‘Intermediate level Hindi’ book, has a blast with cast

Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday shared a BTS video of her Bhoot Police shoot. The over ten-minute video sees the actor having a blast at her shoot in Dalhousie. She is seen talking about feeling nauseous due to the winding roads that leads to the place. In the clip, we also see Jacqueline admiring the beauty of Dalhousie and having a whale of a time gelling with her co-stars Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam.

At one point, Jacqueline is seen pointing to her ‘Intermediate level Hindi book’ which she says is very important to her and that she plans on ‘doing a story every day.’ We also see her talk about her favourite book, Autobiography of a Yogi, and how she can never travel without it.

Later, the actor is heard saying, “I think I am forgetting that I have come here to shoot a film, and have come here for work. I am not on a spa holiday.”

The Bollywood actor is seen training with horses in the video as her opening scene in the film features her riding a horse. Her love for animals is evident in the video in how she connects with her horse.

Bhoot Police has garnered a mixed response from audience, with people commending Saif’s performance and criticising the screenplay. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead. It is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.