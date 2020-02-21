Bhoot movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship releases today. The movie also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal parts. The Dharma Productions venture is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.
Touted to be the first part of a horror franchise, Bhoot is Vicky’s maiden venture into the horror genre. Talking about his experience of shooting the movie, the actor told indianexpress.com, ” The grammar of shooting a horror film was different and a new experience for me. It is very technical. You have to be scared in response to a thing which does not exist. It is like romancing my heroine who doesn’t exist. It is difficult. You have to use your imagination and have to be very focused. You don’t have the scope to improvise unlike other genres.”
“For this film, I needed to learn what all goes into the post-production process after the film has been shot. I was also keen to know what sort of background music is being used in different situations because my acting also kind of depended on it,” he added.
Huma Qureshi shared on Twitter, "This is the best Indian horror film I’ve seen !! #BhootTheHauntedShip is scary and cool all rolled into one !! @Bps_91 what a debut sir !! And @vickykaushal09 is unbelievably good (as usual).. the whole team and my girl @bhumipednekar are on fire Fire @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar"
"@ShashankKhaitan I know this film is very special to you ❤ More power to you for nurturing such amazing talent and picking these scripts :) @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies congratulations on making such a powerful and path-breaking film #Bhoot - it truly scares the daylights out of you," continued Bhumi Pednekar.
Bhumi Pednekar shared on Twitter, "I screamed so hard while watching #Bhoot that I had a muscle spasm. @Bps_91 you didn’t give us a minute to breathe. You've made a genre-breaking horror film and everything about it is excellent. I've never seen something come alive like this from paper to screen. Am so proud of you @vickykaushal09 - aka Prithvi. The fear, the pain, the loss, the courage and vulnerability that you portray on screen is beautiful. We were so invested in you 👏🏻"
Nushrat Bharucha, shared on Twitter "Saw #Bhoot last night & OH MY GOD, I have screamed out loud in the theater! People around me were screaming! By far the scariest Hindi movie I’ve seen in a while, it really does shake you right out of your chair & make your popcorn fall over the place! @DharmaMovies a brave move turning DARK! Hope you turn into other colours too & set the bar this high for their genres! @vickykaushal09 You’re simply fantastic! @Bps_91 a very well shot movie, amazingly made! Staying true to the horror genre, it really scared the shit out of me!"
Amol Parashar posted on Twitter, "#Bhoot has some really genuine scares! Saw a horror film after a long time and realized I do get scared. Kudos brother @vickykaushal09 for carrying the film, you are superlative and solid! @bhumipednekar aapne ek chance mein hi darra diya @DharmaMovies"
Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana are there to add some brief acting heft, and to do some mantra-reciting ghost-fighting. A large part, however, is left to the able and much-taxed shoulders of Vicky Kaushal.
