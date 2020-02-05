I believe in ghosts: Vicky Kaushal

The ‘Vicky v/s His Phobias’ video shows how Vicky Kaushal shot the underwater stunts in Bhoot. The ‘Vicky v/s His Phobias’ video shows how Vicky Kaushal shot the underwater stunts in Bhoot.

Vicky Kaushal might be fighting ghosts in his upcoming film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, but in real life, the Bollywood actor stays away from watching horror films. In a behind-the-scenes video released by the makers of Bhoot on Wednesday, fans get to see why Vicky was hesitant to do the movie, and how he overcame his phobias.

The over three-minute-long video titled ‘Vicky v/s His Phobias’ begins with Vicky sharing he believes that ghosts exist and hence he had his fears before signing Bhoot. Co-producer Shashank Khaitan also adds that, initially, they thought Vicky would refuse to sign the project. Director Bhanu Pratap Singh shared that the difficult part was when Vicky had to emote to nothingness, as most of the elements in a horror film are added later via VFX.

The video later gives a sneak peek into all the hard work that went into filming Bhoot including the underwater stunts performed by Vicky, who claims to have aquaphobia.

The actor confesses to having learned and explored his strengths on the film’s sets. “It’s good to challenge yourself sometimes,” he says in the video.

The trailer of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship received a thumbs-up on social media when it was launched on Monday. The film, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, also happens to be Vicky Kaushal’s first horror project. With Bhoot, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is also venturing into the horror genre.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Meher Vij in pivotal roles, Bhoot revolves around Vicky’s Prithvi who’s given the task of surveying an abandoned ship Sea Bird that has mysteriously landed on Juhu Beach in Mumbai. Prithvi later has eerie encounters with what looks like the spirit of a woman on the haunted ship.

The first installment in Dharma’s Bhoot franchise is set to release on February 21.

