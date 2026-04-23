Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer earns Rs 127.37 cr worldwide; Rs 18 cr shy of surpassing Kesari 2

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6 LIVE Updates: Priyadarshan's Akshay Kumar-starrer performed well on its first Wednesday in theatres as well. (Credit: Facebook/@Balajimotionpictures)

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Despite opening to mixed reviews from all quarters, director Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhoot Bangla is continuing its successful run at the box office and is poised to cross the worldwide earnings of the actor’s recent films Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2 soon. Also featuring Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles, the horror comedy has already surpassed the Rs 120 crore mark, with its global gross now standing at Rs 127.37 crore.

On Wednesday, Bhoot Bangla recorded an India nett collection of Rs 6.15 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 78.90 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, the movie is treading a bumpy road during weekdays, and it remains to be seen if it will pick up pace around the weekend, without which, Bhoot Bangla might not cross the Rs 200 crore mark.

Story continues below this ad Interestingly, the film is holding strong at the box office, offering Akshay Kumar some respite amid consecutive underperformers over the past few years, and it is performing better than his most recent release, Jolly LLB 3, in daily earnings. While the legal comedy-drama minted Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 6.5 crore in the domestic market on its first Monday and Tuesday, respectively, the horror comedy registered Rs 6.75 crore and Rs 8 crore on the corresponding days. If the movie manages to maintain the same momentum in the coming days, Bhoot Bangla can overtake Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 145.01 crore) and Sky Force (Rs 150.01 crore) in worldwide collection. However, it remains to be seen whether the horror comedy can surpass other recent Akshay Kumar-starrers such as Jolly LLB (Rs 171.64 crore) and Housefull 5 (Rs 288.67 crore). Also starring Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles, Bhoot Bangla is jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Cape of Good Films. Live Updates Apr 23, 2026 08:45 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer slows down On Day 6, the film Bhooth Bangla recorded a net collection of Rs 6.15 crore, marking a noticeable 23.1% drop compared to the previous day’s earnings, indicating a slowdown in momentum after the earlier surge at the box office. Apr 23, 2026 08:33 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer's gobal earnings Internationally, the film Bhooth Bangla added another Rs 2 crore on the day 6, taking its overseas gross to Rs 33.50 crore and lifting the worldwide total to Rs 127.37 crore, as shared by trade site Sacnilk. Apr 23, 2026 08:31 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar's film earns Rs 6.15 cr on 1st Wednesday According to the early data shared by trade site Sacnilk, on Day 6, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 6.15 crore net across 11,584 shows. On Tuesday, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 82.65 crore so far. Also, according to producers Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the Priyadarshan directorial has grossed Rs 97.75 crore at the domestic box office. The final numbers are still awaited

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