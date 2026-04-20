Bhoot Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film earns over Rs 95 crore

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Priyadarshan's horror comedy stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. (Credit: Facebook/Balajimotionpictures)

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: It appears that the makers’ decision to postpone the release of Bhooth Bangla from April 10 to April 17 has proven beneficial, as the Priyadarshan directorial has successfully avoided being caught in the midst of the Dhurandhar frenzy and is showcasing a decent box-office run.

In fact, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has managed to cross the Rs 95 crore mark globally in just four days, earning more than what some of the actor’s recent movies, such as Sarfira (Rs 33.91 crore), Mission Raniganj (Rs 46 crore), and Selfiee (Rs 24.60 crore), did in their lifetime.

Story continues below this ad On Sunday, April 19, Bhooth Bangla recorded an India nett collection of Rs 23 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 58 crore, thus surpassing the Rs 50 crore mark in India as well, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. After earning Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews on Thursday, the horror comedy opened at Rs 12.25 crore on Friday. Subsequently, its domestic collection jumped significantly on Saturday, reaching Rs 19 crore. Bhooth Bangla’s worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 95.87 crore. However, it remains to be seen if the horror comedy turns out to be the respite that Akshay Kumar has been looking for, as he hasn’t had a bona fide box office success in a while. Although Bhooth Bangla’s current performance is serviceable, it’s trailing behind Housefull 5, which minted Rs 31 crore and Rs 32.50 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively. It grossed Rs Rs 288.67 crore globally. However, Bhooth Bangla’s performance is better than that of Kesari Chapter 2, which earned Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 12 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday. The historical courtroom drama film ended its box-office run with Rs 145.01 crore, hinting that the horror comedy could achieve at least that. Live Updates Apr 20, 2026 06:15 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film’s total India collection With Rs 23 crore on Sunday, the Akshay Kumar film’s total India gross stands at Rs 69.37 crore, while its net domestic collection has reached Rs 58 crore. Apr 20, 2026 06:03 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 23 cr on Sunday Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 23 crore from 11,682 shows on Saturday, marking a 21.1% jump from its April 18 collection of Rs 19 crore.

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