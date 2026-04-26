Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar starrer earns over Rs 160 cr globally

Bhoot Bangla box office collection Day 9: The Akshay Kumar film has earned Rs 160 crore worldwide.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9 Live Updates: After completing a week at the box office, Bhooth Bangla continued its run on day 9 (second Saturday) with a net collection of Rs 10.75 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. This takes its total India gross to Rs 120.10 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 100.90 crore. Notably, the film showed some recovery on day 9 after two relatively slower days, day 7 (Rs 5.5 crore) and day 8 (Rs 5.75 crore). Worldwide, the movie has earned Rs 161.60 crore so far.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 24.29 percent on day 9. Regionally, Delhi-NCR had the highest number of shows at 958, with an occupancy of 25.5 percent. Mumbai followed with 704 shows and a slightly higher occupancy of 28.3 percent.

Story continues below this ad Also Read | Assi vs Mardaani 3: The grammar of rage in the era of hypermasculine cinema So far, Bhooth Bangla has performed better than Kesari 2, surpassing its lifetime gross of Rs 110.76 crore. However, it remains behind some of the Akshay Kumar’s bigger releases, including Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 140.14 crore), Housefull 5 (Rs 218.42 crore), and Sky Force (Rs 135.51 crore). It also trails other major horror comedies of recent past such as Thama (Rs 161.09 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 216.5 crore), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Rs 311.35 crore). The film is also facing some competition from the Hollywood release Michael, based on the life of Michael Jackson. Additionally, it continues to compete with Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, which remains steady even after a month in theatres and has collected Rs 1,345.6 crore gross so far. It remains to be seen how Bhooth Bangla performs on day 10 and whether it can close its second weekend on a stronger note. Live Updates Apr 26, 2026 08:21 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Collection Day 9 Live Updates: Akshay film earns over Rs 10 cr on Saturday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 10.75 crore across 9,266 shows on Saturday.

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