Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer surpasses Kesari 2’s lifetime collection, earns Rs 145 cr

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates: The Akshay Kumar film has crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates: On April 24, Bhooth Bangla stepped into its second Friday having wrapped a solid opening week. The horror comedy, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar, closed April 24 with earnings of Rs 5.75 crore, taking the India gross collection to Rs 107.20 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Worldwide, the movie has earned Rs 144.70 crore so far.

About Bhoot Bangla

Bhooth Bangla released on April 17, and reunited Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan after 16 years. The film also pairs Akshay with Wamiqa Gabbi for the first time on screen. The ensemble cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta and the late Asrani, for whom this film serves as his final theatrical appearance.

Story continues below this ad The movie is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape Of Good Films. Also Read: Why Bhooth Bangla can’t recreate the Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan magic sans Neeraj Vora Where Bhooth Bangla stands By Day 6, Bhooth Bangla had become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 at the worldwide box office with over Rs 118 crore gross, behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2, as per Sacnilk. It surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo, which earned approximately Rs 110.80 crore globally. For Akshay Kumar specifically, Bhooth Bangla is part of a remarkable run. His last five films have all crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide: Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3. The second weekend, Saturday and Sunday, will be the real test of the film’s staying power. A significant jump from today’s numbers is needed to give the film momentum heading into its third week. Live Updates Apr 25, 2026 08:34 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer inches close to Rs 150 cr mark On its 8th day in the theatres, Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla earned Rs 5.75 crore. The film's domestic net collection currently stands at Rs 90.15 cr, but its worldwide collection is at Rs 144.7 cr.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd