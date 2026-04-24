Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer expected to surpass Kesari 2 today, earns Rs 135.45 cr

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy is slowly chugging along at the Indian box office.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates: Mixed reviews haven’t slowed down Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan and headlined by Akshay Kumar, the horror-comedy is slowly chugging along at the box office.

On Day 7 (Thursday), Bhooth Bangla added Rs 5.15 crore to its India nett collections, pushing its domestic total to Rs 84.05 crore nett and Rs 99.95 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. The film has already crossed Rs 135.45 crore worldwide—and it now looks set to challenge the lifetime numbers of Kumar’s recent releases Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2.

Story continues below this ad What makes this run particularly notable is the comparison withAkshay Kumar’s recent outings. After a phase marked by underperformers, Bhooth Bangla appears to be reversing the trend. Its weekday hold has been stronger than Jolly LLB 3, which collected Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 6.5 crore on its first Monday and Tuesday. In contrast, Bhooth Bangla brought in Rs 6.75 crore and Rs 8 crore on the same days—signaling better audience retention. Looking ahead, the film is well-positioned to cross Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 145.01 crore) and Sky Force (Rs 150.01 crore) globally if the current pace continues. Whether it can push further to match or surpass Jolly LLB (Rs 171.64 crore) and Housefull 5 (Rs 288.67 crore) remains to be seen, but for now, the trajectory is clearly upward. Bhooth Bangla also features Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Cape of Good Films. Live Updates

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