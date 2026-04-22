Bhoot Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Akshay’s film earns Rs 7.65 cr despite Dhurandhar 2’s steady run; crosses Rs 100 cr

Bhooth Bangla recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 19.31% on Day 5, with morning shows starting at 8.85%, followed by a rise to 18.62% in the afternoon. The film saw further growth in the evening with 20.85% occupancy, peaking at 28.92% during night shows.
Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: After posting double-digit earnings in its first three days, Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which received mixed reviews, has now slipped to single-digit collections. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Priyadarshan directorial saw a spike on Tuesday, earning Rs 7.65 crore, which took its total domestic collection to Rs 72.40 crore. The film’s total gross collection on Tuesday stood at Rs 86.21 crore. It has also collected Rs 31.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to Rs 117 crore.
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Bhooth Bangla has also seen an increase in its number of shows. On Monday, the film had 10,984 shows, while on Tuesday, it recorded 11,158 shows. The film registered an overall occupancy of 20%, with evening shows drawing the highest footfalls. It witnessed its highest occupancy in Delhi-NCR at 29.3% across 1,222 shows, followed by Mumbai at 28.3% across 840 shows. In Jaipur, the occupancy stood at 24.8% with 173 shows.
Bhooth Bangla has outperformed Jolly LLB 3 on Day 5. Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama from last year earned Rs 6.50 crore on its fifth day. However, Bhooth Bangla still trails Housefull 5 by a wide margin. The latter collected Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Bhoot Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles.
A fan @akki_dhoni took to X to post, "I think @akshaykumar sir should do promotion on his social media even after movie release. #bhoothbangla doing good and it has more than 1 month or free run. Movie can go beyond 200 cr net if akki and @balajimotionpic team make some reels on instagram. Akki reels always go Viral."
The Akshay Kumar-starrer is showing steady momentum at the box office, with Day 5 collections of Rs 7.65 crore marking a 13.3% growth compared to Day 4’s Rs 6.75 crore. The upward trend indicates improving word-of-mouth and a gradual rise in audience footfall as the film continues its theatrical run.
As per Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla added Rs 2.50 crore overseas on Day 5, pushing its international total to Rs 31.50 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 117.71 crore.
According to trade site Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 7.65 crore net on Day 5, pushing its India gross to Rs 86.21 crore and net to Rs 72.40 crore.
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