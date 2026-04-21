Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar’s film crosses Rs 100 cr mark

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Priyadarshan's Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer has crossed Rs 100 crore mark. (Credit: Facebook/@Balajimotionpictures)

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: With director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge slowly entering the final leg of its theatrical run, and with the Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit: A Love Story failing to create much of an impact, Priyadarshan’s latest horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, is holding strong at the box office.

The movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally in just four days, and its worldwide collection now stands at Rs 106.34 crore. Interestingly, the horror comedy failed the first Monday test, recording an India nett collection of Rs 6.75 crore on Monday. Its total domestic earnings now stand at Rs 64.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Story continues below this ad Its performance on April 20 is weaker compared to that of two of the four Akshay Kumar-led films released last year. While Jolly LLB 3 earned Rs 5.50 crore domestically on its first Monday, Housefull 5 minted Rs 13 crore on the corresponding day, and Sky Force made Rs 7 crore. Among the movies he headlined in 2025, Kesari Chapter 2 had the lowest first Monday nett collection of Rs 4.50 crore. Although Bhooth Bangla has already surpassed Akshay Kumar movies such as Sarfira (Rs 33.91 crore), Mission Raniganj (Rs 46 crore), and Selfiee (Rs 24.60 crore) in total earnings, it is still trailing behind his more recent films like Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 171.64 crore), Housefull 5 (Rs 288.67 crore), Sky Force (Rs 150.01 crore), and Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 145.01 crore), making his fans wonder if even the horror comedy won’t be the respite that the actor has long been looking for. However, Bhooth Bangla is performing significantly better than Dacoit: A Love Story, which was released a week before the horror comedy, and yet, has managed to gross only Rs 50.60 crore globally so far. The decline in Dhurandhar 2’s earnings has also proven beneficial for the horror comedy. Going by the current trend, Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 1,756.64 crore) is likely to wrap up its theatrical run without fulfilling its dream of becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, dethroning Dangal (Rs 2,070.30 crore). Live Updates Apr 21, 2026 07:15 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar's film occupany details The overall occupancy of Bhooth Bangla on Monday was 14.23%, with 8.62% in the morning, 15.62% in the afternoon, 15.54% in the evening, and 17.15% at night. Apr 21, 2026 07:00 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film’s worldwide collection The worldwide gross collection of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla currently stands at Rs 106.34 crore. Apr 21, 2026 06:40 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film’s total India collection With 6.75 crore on Monday, the Akshay Kumar film’s total India gross stands at Rs 77.34 crore, while its net domestic collection has reached Rs 64.75 crore. Apr 21, 2026 06:25 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 6.75 cr on Monday Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 6.75 crore from 10,984 shows on Monday, marking a 70.7% drop from its April 19 collection of Rs 23 crore.

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