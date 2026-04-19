Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer earns over Rs 60 crore

Bhoot Bangla Day 2 box office collection: The Akshay Kumar film earned Rs 19 crore in India on Saturday.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: After registering a fairly solid opening on its first day, Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, continued to strengthen its box office performance. The film, which also features Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and the late Asrani, collected Rs 19 crore on its second day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 42 crore, while its net India collection stands at Rs 35 crore so far. Worldwide, the movie has so far earned Rs 60.50 crore.

The film ran across 11,513 shows nationwide on Day 2 and it recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 29 percent.

Story continues below this ad Also Read | Assi vs Mardaani 3: The grammar of rage in the era of hypermasculine cinema Despite two decent days at the box office, Bhoot Bangla is behind major horror-comedy hits such as Thamma (Rs 42.6 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Rs 72.5 crore), and Stree 2 (Rs 91.7 crore) over similar time frames. The film is also facing some competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which, on its 31st day at the box office, earned Rs 4.65 crore, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 1,110.47 crore. All eyes are now on Day 3 of Bhoot Bangla to see whether it can maintain momentum and close its opening weekend on a stronger note. Live Updates Apr 19, 2026 06:59 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 19 cr on Saturday Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 19 crore from 11,513 shows on Saturday, marking a 55.1% jump from its April 17 collection of Rs 12.25 crore.

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