Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer earns Rs 200 crore, but can’t surpass Housefull 5

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13 Live Updates: The film earned Rs 2.28 crore.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13 Live Updates: After being in the theatres for nearly two weeks, Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, is continuing to dip at the box office. After a drop on its second Monday with collections of Rs 3.5 crore, the film recovered slightly on Tuesday, earning Rs 4.35 crore. On its 13th day (second Wednesday), the film earned Rs 3.25 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the film’s worldwide collection to Rs 199.38 crore, and its domestic net collection to Rs 124.5 crore.

In terms of box office performance, Bhoot Bangla has outperformed several recent Akshay Kumar releases. It has surpassed Kesari Chapter 2, which collected Rs 110.76 crore gross, as well as Jolly LLB 3 with Rs 140.14 crore and Sky Force with Rs 135.51 crore. However, it still trails Housefull 5, which recorded a lifetime India gross of Rs 218.42 crore. Within the horror-comedy genre, the film is also behind major hits such as Thamma (Rs 161.09 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 216.50 crore), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Rs 311.35 crore).

ALSO READ | Does the world need a 3 Idiots sequel? Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, competition for Bhoot Bangla, at the box office remains strong. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its impressive run with worldwide collections of Rs 1,780.76 crore so far. The film is also set to face fresh competition this weekend with the releases of Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, and Raja Shivaji, featuring Riteish Deshmukh. Live Updates Apr 30, 2026 08:48 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer's occupancy details Trade site Sacnilk shared that on Day 13, Bhooth Bangla recorded an overall occupancy of 10.27% for its Hindi shows, with morning shows at 5.62%, improving to 11.23% in the afternoon, peaking at 12.08% in the evening, and slightly dipping to 11.00% during the night shows. Apr 30, 2026 08:36 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer makes Rs 200 cr globally Internationally, the film Bhooth Bangla added Rs 0.75 Cr on the day, taking its overseas total to Rs 51.50 Cr and driving the worldwide gross to Rs 199.38 Cr. Apr 30, 2026 08:23 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar's film made Rs 3.25 on 2nd Wednesday Trade site Sacnilk shared that on Day 13 (2nd Wednesday), Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 3.25 Cr net from 8,823 shows.

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