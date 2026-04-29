Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 12 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer gets 19.2% growth on 2nd  Tuesday, eyes Rs 200 cr mark globally

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 12 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar's film has earned over Rs 120 crore in India.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 12 Live Updates: After posting double-digit earnings over its second weekend, Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has slipped back into single-digit collections on weekdays. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Priyadarshan directorial collected Rs 3.65 crore on Monday and showed a slight uptick on Tuesday with Rs 4.35 crore. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has so far earned Rs 121.40 crore nett in India.

On Day 12, Bhooth Bangla recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 13.71%, with 6% in the morning shows, 14.38% in the afternoon, 14.46% in the evening, and 18.77% at night. In Delhi-NCR, the film saw an overall occupancy of 21.3% across 1,010 shows. In Mumbai, it registered a 17.5% occupancy across 674 shows.

Story continues below this ad The horror-comedy’s worldwide total has reached Rs 195.25 crore. The film has successfully managed to surpass the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar’s recent releases – Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 145.01 crore) and Sky Force (Rs 150.01 crore) and Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 171.64 crore). However, based on current trends, Bhooth Bangla is unlikely to outperform his rom-com Housefull 5 Rs 288.67 crore). Bhooth Bangla is currently facing competition from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Even after a month and a half since its release, the film, which is on a record-breaking spree, is still running in theatres. It will face further competition this weekend with Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ek Din and Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji hitting theatres. Besides Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, and Rajpal Yadav in pivtoal roles. The film has been jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Cape of Good Films. Live Updates Apr 29, 2026 08:28 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's film makes Rs 4.35 Cr According to the trade site Sacnilk, on Day 12, Bhooth Bangla collected a net of Rs 4.35 Cr across 9,117 shows. As per the site, the total India gross collections of Bhooth Bangla stand at Rs 144.25 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 121.40 Cr so far.

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