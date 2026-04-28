Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer witnesses 70 percent drop, earns Rs 188.75 cr

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11 Live Updates: After a second weekend of double-digit earnings, Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla returned to single-digit collections on Monday. On Day 11, the film earned Rs 3.65 crore, marking a 70.8% drop from Sunday’s net collection of Rs 12.50 crore.

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With this, Bhooth Bangla’s total India gross stands at Rs 139.25 crore, while its domestic net collections have reached Rs 117.05 crore. Worldwide, the film has earned around Rs 188.75 crore.

By crossing the Rs 180 crore mark, Bhooth Bangla outperformed Akshay Kumar’s recent movies Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 145.01 crore) and Sky Force (Rs 150.01 crore) and Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 171.64 crore). However, at the current pace, the horror comedy is unlikely to surpass Housefull 5 (Rs 288.67 crore) globally.

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Also featuring Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles, Bhooth Bangla is jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Cape of Good Films. The horror-comedy marks Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s reunion, 16 years after Khatta Meetha (2010).