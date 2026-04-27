Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar starrer earns over Rs 12 cr on Sunday, makes Rs 179.48 cr globally

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Director Priyadarshan's Akshay Kumar-starrer is set to cross the Rs 180 crore mark.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Underscoring its enduring appeal among the audience, director Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla completed its second Sunday in theatres with a double-digit figure. Thanks to the absence of strong contenders at the moment and no new releases until May 1 — when both Raja Shivaji and Ek Din will hit the screens — the horror comedy’s survival in cinema halls is guaranteed for at least one more week.

Although it hasn’t been recording phenomenal daily earnings, Bhooth Bangla’s collection has been steady since day one and hasn’t fallen below Rs 5.5 crore on any of these 10 days. On Sunday, the Akshay Kumar-starrer recorded an India nett collection of Rs 12.50 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 113.40 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie has registered a global gross of Rs 179.48 crore so far.

Story continues below this ad By crossing the Rs 170 crore mark, Bhooth Bangla outperformed Akshay Kumar’s recent movies Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 145.01 crore) and Sky Force (Rs 150.01 crore) and Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 171.64 crore). However, at the current pace, the horror comedy is unlikely to surpass Housefull 5 (Rs 288.67 crore) globally. While Bhooth Bangla is faring better than Housefull 5, which minted Rs 9.50 crore and Rs 11.50 crore on its second Saturday and Sunday, respectively, the horror comedy’s collection during the initial few days was nominal compared to the Tarun Mansukhani directorial. While Housefull 5 opened at Rs 24 crore on a Friday and then minted Rs 31 crore and Rs 32.50 crore on the following days, Bhooth Bangla’s earnings during the corresponding days were just Rs 12.25 crore, Rs 19 crore, and Rs 23 crore. Also featuring Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles, Bhooth Bangla is jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Cape of Good Films. The horror comedy marks legendary director Priyadarshan’s first Hindi theatrical film in 13 years since Rangrezz (2013). Live Updates Apr 27, 2026 09:00 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Occupancy details of Akshay's film On Day 10, Bhooth Bangla recorded an overall occupancy of 29.25% for its Hindi version, reflecting a steady turnout through the day. The film opened with 13.08% occupancy in the morning shows, saw a sharp rise to 38.31% in the afternoon, and peaked at 42.31% during the evening shows, before slightly dipping to 23.31% at night. Apr 27, 2026 08:46 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer's saw strong upward trend this weekend During its second weekend, Bhooth Bangla showed a strong upward trend at the box office, collecting Rs 6.40 Cr on its second Friday, followed by a significant jump to Rs 11.70 Cr on Saturday, and peaking at Rs 12.50 Cr on Sunday (early estimates), taking the total second weekend collection to Rs 30.60 Cr. The steady growth across the weekend highlights improving audience footfall and positive word-of-mouth, helping the film maintain solid momentum in its second week. Apr 27, 2026 08:31 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer's gets a solid jump On Day 10, Bhooth Bangla witnessed a solid jump at the box office, with its collection of Rs 12.50 Cr marking a 16.3% growth compared to Day 9’s Rs 10.75 Cr. The upward trend reflects improved footfall over the weekend, helping the film maintain strong momentum. Apr 27, 2026 08:24 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-starrer's overseas collection Overseas, the film Bhoot Bangla added Rs 3.00 Cr on Day 10, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 44.50 Cr. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached an impressive Rs 179.48 Cr, as shared by trade portal Sacnilk. Apr 27, 2026 08:18 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar's film earns over Rs 12 cr on Sunday As per early estimates shared by trade portal Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla recorded a strong performance on Day 10, collecting a net of Rs 12.50 Cr across 9,498 shows. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the film’s producers took to social media to announce that its gross collection stands at Rs 134.25 crore. However, the official consolidated figures of Sunday collection are still awaited.

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