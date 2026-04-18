Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy records 250% growth; earns over Rs 23 cr

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: The Akshay Kumar film earned Rs 12.25 crore in India on Friday.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have joined hands after more than a decade. So expectations were naturally high for Bhooth Bangla, the newly released horror-comedy, also starring Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and the late legend Asrani. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has opened on expected lines, earning a net collection of Rs 12.25 crore. Although it was officially released on April 17, paid previews began on the evening of April 16, adding Rs 3.5 crore. With this, the total net collection stands at Rs 15.75 crore, while the gross collection is approximately Rs 18.90 crore. Worldwide, the film has earned Rs 23.90 crore.

The film ran across 12,386 shows nationwide on Friday. On its opening day, it recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 19 percent. The morning shows opened at 10.77 percent occupancy, which rose to 19.15 percent in the afternoon and further improved to 31.46 percent in the night. Region-wise, Delhi-NCR recorded the highest number of shows at 1,202, with an overall occupancy of 21 percent. Mumbai had 889 shows and a higher occupancy of 25 percent.

Story continues below this ad Also Read | ‘What Shah Rukh brought to Aryan is truly one of a kind’: Maneesh Sharma on 10 years of Fan When compared with Akshay Kumar’s recent releases, Bhoot Bangla presents a mixed picture. His previous film, the courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3, opened at Rs 12.5 crore, where as, Housefull 5 collected around Rs 24 crore on its opening day, while Kesari Chapter 2 opened at Rs 7.76 crore. In comparison with recent horror-comedies, the film’s performance appears modest. Thamma opened at Rs 24 crore last year, while Stree 2 set a high benchmark for the genre with Rs 51.8 crore on its opening day. It also trails behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which opened at Rs 14.11 crore, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which opened at Rs 35.5 crore. Bhooth Bangla also faces competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which, even after a month in theatres, continues to perform decently. On its 30th day, it earned around Rs 2.70 crore, taking its total net collection to Rs 1,105.82 crore. Live Updates Apr 18, 2026 06:10 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film’s total India collection With Rs 12.15 crore on Friday, the Akshay Kumar film’s total India gross stands at Rs 18.90 crore, while its net domestic collection has reached Rs 15.75 crore. Apr 18, 2026 06:00 AM IST Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar film earns over Rs 12 cr on Friday Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 12.15 crore from 12,386 shows on Friday, marking a 250% jump from its April 16 (preview day) collection of Rs 3.50 crore.

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