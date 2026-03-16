Bhoot apartment remains vacant even after 23 years, reveals Ram Gopal Varma: ‘Nobody wants to stay there’

Although Ram Gopal Varma is best known for his work in the gangster and crime drama genres, the filmmaker has also played a key role in giving Indian horror cinema a facelift. From Raat (1992), Kaun (1999), and Bhoot (2003) to Darna Mana Hai (2003), Darna Zaroori Hai (2006), and Phoonk (2008), he has crafted several horror movies that have achieved iconic status and influenced many filmmakers.

While it’s impossible to pick his best movie in the genre thus far, Bhoot enjoys a significant fanbase. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Tanuja, and Fardeen Khan in key roles, it stands out from typical Indian horror films of the era for being set in the bustling city of Mumbai, unlike others set against backdrops of nowhere. The film revolves around a married couple who move into a flat haunted by a spirit and the events that follow.