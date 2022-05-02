Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 title song out: Kartik Aaryan’s dance moves can’t save this forgettable and monotonous remix

Another day, another unnecessary remix. Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani, a sequel to the popular 2007 film, has been working overtime to convince us that the magic of the original still exists along with new fancy elements. Well, the latest title song Bhool Bhulaiyya, a rehashed version of the delightful original dropped today.

The song has more pauses, fancy beats, and a couple of lines have been changed—and instead of Akshay Kumar dancing, you have Karti Aaryan walking through a disco club, and for some reason there’s a cat too.

The 2007 hit, directed by Priyadarshan, featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist, who is tasked to find out the reason behind supernatural activities in a mansion. The film was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu starring Mohanlal, which, for the most part was a horror comedy before turning into a psychological thriller towards the climax.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, sees Kartik Aaryan stepping into Akshay Kumar’s shoes and Kiara Advani playing ‘Manjulika’. During a media interaction, Kartik was asked if he felt any pressure as he was taking on Akshay’s role. Kartik, however, bowed out of any comparison. “I didn’t want to do that comparison, because those shoes are too big to fill. I loved him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa; I have grown up watching his films. So comparison naa he kare toh better hai (it’s better if one doesn’t do that comparison). I love him as an actor. We have tried to do our best here. Of course, the title is (same), but the character, there are things which create that nostalgia.”

Kiara added that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a franchise not a sequel. “This is a franchise, not a remake, so I’m not really playing that character (essayed by Vidya Balan in the original). Yes, there is a Manjulika, but I can’t give away the suspense of the film. I think they were the inspiration and we’ve tried to do our best for these characters that sir (Anees) has written for us,” she added.

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, will release on May 20.