Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser: Kartik Aaryan turns ghostbuster as Manjulika is back with her ‘Ami Je Tomar’

The teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is here, and so is Manjulika. The makers dropped the first look of the horror comedy on Thursday, and Kartik Aaryan convincingly steps into the shoes of Akshay Kumar who starred in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

It’s been 15 years since we last heard Manjulika sing “Ami Je Tomar” on screen. In the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, we again hear her crooning the song as we also get a sneak peek of her creepy avatar. Now whether or not she’ll control the conscience of someone again is yet to be known, but we know Kartik will play a ghostbuster.

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser

The teaser also features Rajpal Yadav as Chhote Pandit. The Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to release in theatres on May 20.