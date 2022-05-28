Kartik Aaryan calls Ami Je Tomar the ‘most difficult song,’ fans say Arijit Singh track gave them ‘goosebumps’. Watch

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor on Saturday shared the video of the much-awaited song, ‘Ami Je Tomar.’ The old rendition of the song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and featured Vidya Balan playing Manjulika. However, the new version of the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and features Kartik Aaryan.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Kartik called the song “the most difficult song” of his career. “Ami je Tomar ka Tandav @arijitsingh ki surilee aawaz aur @ipritamofficial dada ka sangeet @tusharjoshiii ke sang 🖤 @chinnilaljayaprakash jee ke nritya nirdeshan mein (Ami Je Tomar’s Tandav in Arijit Singh’s soulful voice and Pritam’s composition under Chinnilal Jayaprakash’s choreography)” the caption of the post read.

Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Kolkata. (Photo: Shashi Ghosh) Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Kolkata. (Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is performing well at the box office. (Photo: Shashi Ghosh) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is performing well at the box office. (Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Here’s another picture of Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Shashi Ghosh) Here’s another picture of Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

As soon as Kartik shared the post, his fans showered the actor with praise. “The way you nailed this,” a comment read. Another fan mentioned, “No doubt it was your best performance till now.” Another fan wrote how the song is the “best scene in the whole movie.” Many of his followers said the song gave them “goosebumps.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is receiving a lot of love from the audience. The film, which released last week, has continued to have a strong grip at the box office. So far, the film has minted over Rs 98 crore and is expected to cross Rs 100 crore soon.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on Twitter. “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents… Expect bigger numbers over the weekend… Will hit 💯 cr today [second Sat]… #KartikAaryan’s second film to hit century, after #SKTKS… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: ₹ 98.57 cr. #India biz,” the tweet read.

The Indian Express’ critic Shalini Langer gave Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 only two stars. “Don’t go expecting any light touches, or any hummable music like Part I. Apart from Monjulika’s white-faced, long-tressed, black-dressed look, there are repeated jokes at the expense of an overweight child and a hard-of-hearing pandit, casual disrespect towards an old woman who has just died, gross misuse of a donkey, and Roohan’s borderline sexism towards the other gender,” a part of the review read.

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released on May 20.