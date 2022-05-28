scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Must Read

Kartik Aaryan calls Ami Je Tomar the ‘most difficult song,’ fans say Arijit Singh track gave them ‘goosebumps’. Watch

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is performing very well at the box office. The actor released the video of Ami Je Tomar in Kolkata on Saturday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 28, 2022 9:06:54 pm
kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor on Saturday shared the video of the much-awaited song, ‘Ami Je Tomar.’ The old rendition of the song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and featured Vidya Balan playing Manjulika. However, the new version of the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and features Kartik Aaryan.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Kartik called the song “the most difficult song” of his career. “Ami je Tomar ka Tandav @arijitsingh ki surilee aawaz aur @ipritamofficial dada ka sangeet @tusharjoshiii ke sang 🖤 @chinnilaljayaprakash jee ke nritya nirdeshan mein (Ami Je Tomar’s Tandav in Arijit Singh’s soulful voice and Pritam’s composition under Chinnilal Jayaprakash’s choreography)” the caption of the post read.

kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Kolkata. (Photo: Shashi Ghosh) kartik aaryan photos Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is performing well at the box office. (Photo: Shashi Ghosh) kartik aaryan Here’s another picture of Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

As soon as Kartik shared the post, his fans showered the actor with praise. “The way you nailed this,” a comment read. Another fan mentioned, “No doubt it was your best performance till now.” Another fan wrote how the song is the “best scene in the whole movie.” Many of his followers said the song gave them “goosebumps.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is receiving a lot of love from the audience. The film, which released last week, has continued to have a strong grip at the box office. So far, the film has minted over Rs 98 crore and is expected to cross Rs 100 crore soon.

Best of Express Premium

Weekly Horoscope, May 29, 2022 – June 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and o...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 29, 2022 – June 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and o...
Fingers burnt last time, AAP picks two Padma Shris for RS seatsPremium
Fingers burnt last time, AAP picks two Padma Shris for RS seats
Heat rising over Kerala rally, PFI in no mood to backtrack on ‘camp...Premium
Heat rising over Kerala rally, PFI in no mood to backtrack on ‘camp...
‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...Premium
‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...
More Premium Stories >>

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on Twitter. “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents… Expect bigger numbers over the weekend… Will hit 💯 cr today [second Sat]… #KartikAaryan’s second film to hit century, after #SKTKS… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: ₹ 98.57 cr. #India biz,” the tweet read.

ALSO READ |Kartik Aaryan on whether he’s dated a Bollywood actor, infidelity in the film industry: ‘Shall I stop going out?’

The Indian Express’ critic Shalini Langer gave Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 only two stars. “Don’t go expecting any light touches, or any hummable music like Part I. Apart from Monjulika’s white-faced, long-tressed, black-dressed look, there are repeated jokes at the expense of an overweight child and a hard-of-hearing pandit, casual disrespect towards an old woman who has just died, gross misuse of a donkey, and Roohan’s borderline sexism towards the other gender,” a part of the review read.

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released on May 20.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Meet soon-to-be-married couple Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement