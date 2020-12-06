Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot to begin this month, says director Anees Bazmee

Director Anees Bazmee said he will try to finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shooting by February-March. (Photo: Express Archive)

Director Anees Bazmee says the filming on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is slated to begin this month in Mumbai.

The production on the horror comedy, which is a follow-up to the 2007 film, was affected in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic when the team was shooting in Lucknow.

“We will start shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 from this month and we will try to finish it by February-March. We will shoot in Mumbai first and then in Lucknow.

“A set will be erected and all the necessary precautions will be taken. The plans are being chalked out by the producers,” Bazmee, who is attached to direct the sequel, told PTI.

The 2007 film was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead. It was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam psychological comedy thriller Manichitrathazhu.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev.

“We haven’t thought about the release date, the aim is to finish soon. We will see the scenario around us including in theatres,” Bazmee added.

he director, best known for his comedy films like Welcome and Ready, said he will begin work on his untitled romantic film after wrapping up shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will next collaborate with producer Ekta Kapoor on a project.

Bazmee has also started working on the script for the official remake of Mahesh Babu’s 2011 Telugu blockbuster Dookudu.

