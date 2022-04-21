Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Meet Kiara Advani’s ‘not so sweet’ Reet after Kartik Aaryan’s ghostbuster

After unveiling a short promo of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier with Kartik Aaryan, makers on Thursday revealed the first look of Kiara Advani in the horror-comedy. In the released 30-second clip, Kiara looks aghast as a long-nailed claw grips the top of her head.

Kiara shared the video on her social media with a caption that read, “Meet Reet, Don’t be fooled. She’s not so sweet”. Earlier, we heard Manjulika’s “Ami Je Tomar” as we met Kartik’s ghostbuster. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser was released earlier this month.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in pivotal roles, and has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani.

The film is a sequel to the 2007 release helmed by Priyadarshan which saw Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel in the lead. This also marks Kiara’s first collaboration with both lead star Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee. Apart from this, Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, followed by Govinda Naam Mera where she will be paired opposite Vicky Kaushal.

As of now, Kiara is shooting for S Shankar’s upcoming film with RRR star Ram Charan. She was last seen in the Amazon Prime film Shershaah, where she portrayed the role of Dimple Cheema, late Captain Vikram Batra’s fiancee. Kiara garnered praise for her performance in the Sidharth Malhotra-led film.