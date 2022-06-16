Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 enters Rs 175-cr club, producer Bhushan Kumar calls Kartik Aaryan ‘a true blue entertainer’

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 refuses to take a back seat at the box office. On its fourth Wednesday, it managed to rake in Rs 1.26 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 175.02 crore, the latest feat for the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the spiritual sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film. In the second part, Kartik plays Ruhaan who cons people by ostensibly talking to ghosts. While Kiara plays his onscreen love interest who brings him into her haunted house in Rajasthan, Tabu plays the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a sleeper beginning at the theatres upon its release on May 20. The film’s positive worth of mouth and a rib-tickling story line gave it pace, and is went on to enter Rs 100-crore club just on its ninth day. The movie crossed Rs 200-crore worldwide last week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s tsunami at the box office affected new releases too. It challenged big films like Dhaakad and Samrat Prithviraj. While Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, made at a budget of Rs 85 crore, earned a meagre Rs 2.58 crore in lifetime, Akshay Kumar’s turn as Prithviraj Chauhan failed miserably too. Made at a budget of Rs 200 crore, the historical drama is expected to close its box office run at around Rs 65 crore only.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik’s latest collaboration with T-Series. Their next project Shehzada is already keeping expectations soaring now. Lauding Kartik, Bhushan said in a statement, “Kartik Aaryan is a true blue entertainer and one of the most hardworking actors we have worked with. Right from the making of the film to promotions as well as post release, he is completely involved in the project. Being a true delight for filmmakers, he is very dedicated and prioritises the project over his fees. We instill confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future, with next up being Shehzada on cards, which is currently on floors.”

Kartik thanked Bhushan for his support too. He added, “Bhushanji is a true visionary and understands the audience’s pulse so well, which has got us delivering major hits. Our relationship has grown over time.”