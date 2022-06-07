Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 mints over Rs 200 crore worldwide, Kartik Aaryan says ‘Amije Forever Tomar’

Anees Bazmee directed horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is on a winning spree as it crossed Rs 200 crore box office earning worldwide. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav starrer has had a raging start since its release and collected Rs 157.07 crore in the Indian market. Celebrating the film’s success at the box office, Kartik shared a photo on Instagram with the box office collections and wrote, “Amije Forever Tomar (I am forever yours)”

Kartik Aaryan‘s fans and friends were quick to shower him with compliments on his film’s success. Filmmaker Kavish Sinha wrote, “meri gesuon ke saaye mein 200 cr ki khushbu hai!! so so so soooo proud you rockstar! Ab bas Covid se bhi royalty lena shuru kar do”, while Lauren Gottlieb wrote, “Killer!!! 🔥🙌.” Music artist Rahill Mehta also wrote, “So well deserved! What a performance ❤️ hope you’re superrrrrrr happy bro!”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 4.55 crore and Rs 5.71 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, taking the total collection to Rs 154.82 crore. On Monday, the film collected Rs 2.25 crore taking the total collection to Rs 157.07 crore.

While his film continues to mint moolah, the actor is missing out on all the action as he recently tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing an old video of him dancing along with his fans in a theatre, Kartik wrote on Instagram, “Sunn ne mein aaya hai aaj shows housefull chal rahe hai🔥 Quarantaine nahi hota toh i would have been dancing with you guys again ❤️.”

In recent times, there has been much discussion on South films like KGF 2 and RRR racing ahead of Bollywood, despite the latter churning out big-budget films with prominent stars. In an interview, Kartik Aaryan had spoken about whether Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 can break the lull. “I hope it does well, from the first poster till now, it has been the talk of the town. Everybody has been talking about this film, and they have enjoyed it. The kind of reaction I have heard from people after they watched the trailer is that they really want to watch the film. I hope they go to the theatres and watch it,” he told Bollywood Bubble.