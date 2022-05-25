scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 5: Kartik Aaryan film earns Rs 76.27 cr, actor visits Kashi Vishwanath temple to fulfil vow

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerges as a hit at the box office with Rs 76.26 crore earnings in 5 days, actor Kartik Aaryan visited Kashi Vishwanath temple to honour his vow.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 25, 2022 1:30:25 pm
kartik aaryan, bhool bhulaiyaa 2 box officeAs Bhool Bhulaiyaa box office collection crossed Rs 75 crore mark, Kartik Aaryan visited temple to thank God. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan is on cloud-nine as his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection is going from strength to strength. Breaking Bollywood’s jinx at box office, the Anees Bazmee directorial is continuing to attract audience to the theatres. In five days of its release, the film has managed to earn a total collection of Rs 76.27 crore. The film, which had a decent beginning at the box office on Friday with Rs 14.11 crore, has earned Rs 9.56 crore on Tuesday, which was a non-holiday weekday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of the Kartik Aaryan starrer. “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 springs a BIG SURPRISE on Day 5 as it almost nears double digits… Mass circuits are EXCELLENT, driving its biz… Should cross 💯 cr in Weekend 2… Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr. Total: ₹ 76.27 cr. #India biz,” the tweet read.

ALSO READ |Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 breaking Bollywood’s jinx at box office: ‘It’s been the talk of the town…’

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik’s first theatrical release after the coronavirus pandemic. The actor is currently celebrating the success of the film in Varanasi. On Tuesday evening, he took to Instagram to share a set of photos and videos. “Blessed,” he wrote as the caption of the post. He visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple to fulfil his vow. In one of the photos, the actor was seen attending the Ganga aarti. Kartik was accompanied by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar.

The post received a lot of love from Kartik fans. “Sooo Proud of You ❤️ Keep Growing and Shining Always Superstar,” a fan wrote in the comment section.

While the audience seems to be showering the film with love, critics have shared their mixed opinions on the Anees Bazmee film.

The Indian Express’ critic Shalini Langer gave two stars to the film, which also features Tabu and Kiara Advani. In the review, she mentioned, “Don’t go expecting any light touches, or any hummable music like Part I. Apart from Monjulika’s white-faced, long-tressed, black-dressed look, there are repeated jokes at the expense of an overweight child and a hard-of-hearing pandit, casual disrespect towards an old woman who has just died, gross misuse of a donkey, and Roohan’s borderline sexism towards the other gender. The comic parts offer only temporary relief, particularly as the butt of jokes are almost always the same unfortunate four, who appear to be there for solely that purpose. And these are only funny because some very good actors are playing some of their worst roles here.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is looking forward to the release of Shehzaada, which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

