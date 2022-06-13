Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer continues to wreck havoc for new releases, earns Rs 171.14 cr

The domination of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 refuses to give in to any new release. In its fourth week too, the Kartik Aaryan film is ruling the ticketing counters, inching towards its next feat – Rs 175 crore. Infact, it is expected to cross the mark on Monday. The horror-comedy has, by day 24, minted Rs 171.14 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released on May 20, and raked in Rs 92.05 crore in its opening week. It became a Rs 100-crore outing on its ninth day iitself. While its Week 2 stood at Rs 49,7 crore, its Week 3 gave Rs 21.4 crore.

That’s not all. its fourth Sunday collection was more than the Hindi dubs of RRR and Pushpa. It also took down Salman Khan starrers Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju in terms of its Day 24 earning.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a spiritual sequel to Priyadarshan directed 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

Infact, Akshay Kumar’s epic Samrat Prithviraj, which release two weeks behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, on June 3, sank at the box office. Many industry experts are claiming that the historical drama made at a whooping budget of Rs 200 crore, will finish at a lifetime collection of Rs 65 crore only.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also falling heavily on Nushrratt Bharuchha’s latest release, Janhit Mein Jaari.