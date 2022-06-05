Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan film to cross Rs 150 crore mark today. Actor says, ‘smile sochni padegi’

Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine as his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The film is setting screens on fire and has remained unaffected with the new releases. The horror-comedy, which crossed Rs 100 crore in 9 days, is now set to cross Rs 150 crore mark. On the third Saturday, the film has minted Rs 4.55 crore, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 149.11 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to magnetize moviegoers… Is back in solid form on [third] Sat, biz jumps in metros as well as mass belt… Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [third Sun]… [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr. Total: ₹ 149.11 cr. #India biz.” Kartik Aaryan also reacted to Adarsh’s tweet. Sharing a picture on his Instagram account, Kartik wrote, “Kal 150 crore vaali smile sochni padegi. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on fire (Have to think of Rs 150 crore smile).” As soon as he shared the news, Kartik’s fans congratulated the actor and hoped for his film to cross Rs 200 crore benchmark too.

On Saturday, Kartik informed his fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “Sab kuch itna positive chal raha tha. Covid se raha nahi gaya (Everything was so good, but Covid could not be kept at bay),” he shared as a caption of the post. Earlier this month, the actor celebrated the success of his film with his team and fans. He also shared a video from inside the theater in which he celebrated the audience’s reaction to a scene. “When Theatres turn into Stadiums filled with claps whistles and laughter. Nothing more rewarding for an Actor (sic),” he captioned the post.

Kartik had earlier spoken about how the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 feels ‘surreal’ to him.

In a statement, he said, “I knew the film would do well, but couldn’t have imagined it like this,” he said. The actor dedicated the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to the cast and crew. “I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years. Secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love – the audience, as they have accepted us with their whole hearts.”