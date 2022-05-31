Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan’s film is ‘proving all estimations wrong’ as it rages towards Rs 150 crore mark

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s second Monday box office figures were described as an ‘eye-opener’ by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The horror comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, made Rs 5.55 crore as it entered the second week of release, and has now made Rs 125 crore domestically.

Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on Twitter, and wrote that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is ‘proving all calculations and estimations wrong’. The film made Rs 6.52 crore on its second Friday, and followed it up with Rs 11.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.77 crore on Sunday. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to hit the Rs 150 crore mark soon, while the higher end of projections suggest that the film could also hit Rs 175 crore.

This is a cause for celebration not just for the cast and crew, but for the struggling Hindi film industry. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is only the third bona fide Bollywood box office hit of the year, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. The film’s success comes at a time when there is a debate raging about the declining popularity of Hindi films, with South Indian blockbusters such as Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2 doing exceedingly well even in North Indian markets.

For Kartik, the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cements his stature as a bankable star, after he was involved in a damanging controversy surrounding Dostana 2. The actor departed the project after having shot some scenes, amid rumours that his unprofessionalism led to his sacking. Neither the actor nor Dharma Productions has provided any details about what actually transpired. The actor’s last release was Dhamaaka, which debuted directly on Netflix.

This is also a return to form for director Anees Bazmee, a hitmaker who had several back-to-back flops to his name prior to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. For Kiara, it’s the second hit in a row after last year’s Shershaah.