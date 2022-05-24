scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s hit horror comedy races towards Rs 100 crore mark

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 10:58:28 am
kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released theatrically on May 20.

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 appears to have passed the crucial Monday test at the box office, with a double-digits finish. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is estimated to have made Rs 10.75 crore on day four, taking its total haul to Rs 66.7 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a standalone sequel to the 2007 original, made Rs 14.1 crore on Friday, Rs 18.3 crore on Saturday and Rs 23.5 crore on Sunday. The Rs 55.9 crore weekend was the biggest of Kartik’s career, ahead of the Rs 35 crore that Pati Patni Aur Woh pulled in 2019.

Also read |Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 breaking Bollywood’s jinx at box office: ‘It’s been the talk of the town…’

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 20% drop on Monday is mostly due to reduced ticket prices, according to Bollywood Hungama. The drop in footfalls is nominal. Mumbai and Gujarat are performing exceptionally, which bodes well for the film’s future. All in all, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to hit the Rs 100 crore mark soon; it should finish its first week with Rs 90 crore. The film also added Rs 13 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide total to Rs 80 crore.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is poised to become only the third Hindi hit of the year, following Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. 2022 has been an unusually disappointing year for Hindi films, which the box office being dominated by dubbed versions of South Indian hits such as RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s action film Dhaakad, which according to the actor was produced on a bigger budget than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is fast becoming a flop of legendary proportions. The film made less than Rs 2 crore in its opening weekend.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and also starring Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in theatres on May 20. The original film starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

