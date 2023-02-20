scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Bholaa song Nazar Lag Jayegi showcases Ajay Devgn’s alpha male romance with Amala Paul. Watch

Featuring Amala Paul in her Hindi debut, Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the acclaimed Tamil hit Kaithi. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Amala Paul, Ajay DevgnAmala Paul and Ajay Devgn in a still from Bholaa. (Photo: Screengrab)

Love makes everyone melt, including Bholaa. The first song, “Nazar Lag Jayegi”, from the upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa was released on Monday. Featuring Amala Paul in her Hindi debut and Devgn, the track gives a glimpse into the lives of the two characters as they meet, fall in love and eventually change– but a danger looms large.

Composed by Ravi Basrur and sung by Javed Ali, “Nazar Lag Jayegi” has been penned by Irshad Kamil. The four-minute long video– shot in Varanasi with the Ganges playing a prominent role– shows Devgn’s alpha male character getting smitten by Paul, who also–no surprises–slowly starts reciprocating his feelings.

When a cop stops her from entering a lane barricaded for vehicles, it takes Ajay Devgn’s one look for the cop to clear the way for her. When a man misbehaves with Amala Paul, Devgn beats him to pulp. When Paul finds her two-wheeler punctured–a deliberate act by Devgn’s henchmen–he offers a ride back home. Soon, Paul finds herself drawn to Devgn as Ali continues to sing the nostalgic-melody.

The song ends at the beautiful Ganga ghat, where Devgn’s character finally throws his gun in the water, signaling an end to his violence, only to find a sinister man and his gang marching towards him.

Also Read |Bholaa teaser: Cars fly, men die as Ajay Devgn wields the trishul in this visually arresting Kaithi remake

Talking about “Nazar Lag Jayegi”, Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “The song showcases the emotional aspect of the film. I’m happy that Irshadji, Javed Ali and Ravi Basrur have brought it together so beautifully.”

The Hindi remake of the acclaimed Tamil hit Kaithi, Bholaa also features Tabu in a pivotal role of a cop. The film is directed by Devgn, who has previously helmed films like U Me Aur Hum (2008), 2016 actioner Shivaay and last year’s thriller Runway 34. Bholaa is set to arrive in theatres on March 30.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 16:36 IST
