scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Bholaa trailer: Ajay Devgn is back as an action star but it’s Tabu who packs the hardest punch

Bholaa trailer: Before Bholaa, Ajay Devgn helmed films like U Me Aur Hum (2008), 2016 actioner Shivaay and last year’s thriller Runway 34.

BholaaBholaa will hit cinema halls on March 30.
Listen to this article
Bholaa trailer: Ajay Devgn is back as an action star but it’s Tabu who packs the hardest punch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After sharing a couple of teasers and even a song, the makers of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa dropped its trailer on Monday. Also directed by the actor, the film, a remake of Tamil hit Kaithi, stars Tabu in a pivotal role and marks the Hindi debut of Amala Paul.

The trailer starts with a face-off between Ajay and Tabu’s characters as the latter assigns him a job, without his consent. While he’s on his way back to meet his estranged daughter, he finds himself getting deeper into the world of crime. With too much packed in the 2:30 minutes trailer, it takes time to make sense of the action and drama.

The action sequences are quite impressive, especially when Tabu packs a punch. Deepak Dobriyal as the vicious drug lord will leave your skin crawling. The makers have also added the iconic song from Guide “Aaj fir jeene ki tamannah hai” in between with a haunting tune, that adds to the intriguing trailer.

Fans could not get enough of Ajay Devgn’s action avatar as they dropped heartfelt comments on the trailer. Some of the comments read, “I am watched kaithi 3 times but I am very excited for Bhoola 🔥💪”, “Ajay devgan is now at his peak”, “Whether it is acting or directing ‚he is killing it!!!❤”, “Tabu is the best female superstar in India today” and “Really this is an biggest Goosebumps movie of Ajay Devgan 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Watch |Bholaa song Nazar Lag Jayegi showcases Ajay Devgn’s alpha male romance with Amala Paul

Before Bholaa, Ajay Devgn helmed films like U Me Aur Hum (2008), 2016 actioner Shivaay and last year’s thriller Runway 34. It will also be the ninth collaboration of Ajay and Tabu, who have previously shared screen space in movies such as Vijaypath, Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), De De Pyaar De (2019) and last year’s blockbuster Drishyam 2.

Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead, was helmed by Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 2019 action-thriller was a blockbuster and received tremendous critical acclaim. The film revolved around an ex-convict (Karthi), who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Also Read
sharmila tagore, kareena kapoor
'Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never bor...
amitabh bachchan, manmohan desai
Shatrughan Sinha reveals Amitabh Bachchan never heard a full script from ...
salman khan, shah rukh khan
Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 1033 c...
sonam kapoor anushka sharma
When Sonam Kapoor was shortlisted for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi but Anushka Sha...

Bholaa is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. It will release in theatres on March 30, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 14:50 IST
Next Story

Accused in Pardeep Sharma murder in Punjab’s Faridkot sent to three-day police custody

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib cage injury: A look at the megastar’s health issues over the years
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close