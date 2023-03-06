Bholaa trailer: Ajay Devgn is back as an action star but it’s Tabu who packs the hardest punch

After sharing a couple of teasers and even a song, the makers of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa dropped its trailer on Monday. Also directed by the actor, the film, a remake of Tamil hit Kaithi, stars Tabu in a pivotal role and marks the Hindi debut of Amala Paul.

The trailer starts with a face-off between Ajay and Tabu’s characters as the latter assigns him a job, without his consent. While he’s on his way back to meet his estranged daughter, he finds himself getting deeper into the world of crime. With too much packed in the 2:30 minutes trailer, it takes time to make sense of the action and drama.

The action sequences are quite impressive, especially when Tabu packs a punch. Deepak Dobriyal as the vicious drug lord will leave your skin crawling. The makers have also added the iconic song from Guide “Aaj fir jeene ki tamannah hai” in between with a haunting tune, that adds to the intriguing trailer.

Fans could not get enough of Ajay Devgn’s action avatar as they dropped heartfelt comments on the trailer. Some of the comments read, “I am watched kaithi 3 times but I am very excited for Bhoola 🔥💪”, “Ajay devgan is now at his peak”, “Whether it is acting or directing ‚he is killing it!!!❤”, “Tabu is the best female superstar in India today” and “Really this is an biggest Goosebumps movie of Ajay Devgan 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Before Bholaa, Ajay Devgn helmed films like U Me Aur Hum (2008), 2016 actioner Shivaay and last year’s thriller Runway 34. It will also be the ninth collaboration of Ajay and Tabu, who have previously shared screen space in movies such as Vijaypath, Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), De De Pyaar De (2019) and last year’s blockbuster Drishyam 2.

Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead, was helmed by Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 2019 action-thriller was a blockbuster and received tremendous critical acclaim. The film revolved around an ex-convict (Karthi), who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Bholaa is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. It will release in theatres on March 30, 2023.