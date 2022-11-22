scorecardresearch
Bholaa teaser: Ajay Devgn is a trishul-wielding, ash-smeared avenging angel in his new directorial. Watch

Bholaa teaser: Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in pivotal roles, Bholaa will release in the theaters on March 30, 2023. Watch the first teaser of the film here.

bholaa teaserBholaa stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role.

After teasing the audience with the first look of his upcoming directorial Bholaa, Ajay Devgn has now shared the teaser of the film. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. The film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role and it marks the actors’ ninth collaboration together. The two actors previously shared screen space in movies such as Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), De De Pyaar De (2019) and Drishyam 2 (2022).

The teaser begins with a girl being informed about someone coming to meet her in the orphanage. She starts wondering who wants to meet her. And, this is where the teaser goes bizarre. The narrator takes us to a jail where a man, presumably Devgn’s Bholaa is reading Bhagavad Gita. He is informed that it’s time for his release from jail and he walks out with other prisoners celebrating his release.

Watch Bholaa teaser

When someone asks, ‘Who is he?’, we are informed, “Ye jab bhasm lagata hai, toh na jaane kitno ko bhasm kar deta hai (When he smears ash on his forehead, you never know he’ll turn how many people into ashes).” The teaser ends with a man on a bike attacking someone in a car with a ‘trishul (trident)’.

Also read |Ajay Devgn on being friends with his contemporaries: ‘We all are like brothers’

Devgn, who essays the titular role in the film, shared the teaser with the caption, “Kaun hai woh… jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai.”

Bholaa is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil hit Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead, and was helmed by Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 2019 action-thriller was about an inmate who helps the cops when they are attacked by a gang of smugglers. The cops then help him reunite with his daughter.

The film is produced by his banner Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. It will release in the theaters on March 30, 2023.

