Bholaa teaser: Cars fly, men die as Ajay Devgn wields the trishul in this visually arresting Kaithi remake

Another teaser, more world building and more action. The second teaser of actor Ajay Devgn fronted Bholaa was released on Tuesday. The Hindi remake of the acclaimed Tamil hit Kaithi, Bholaa also features Tabu in a pivotal role of a cop.

The 1 min 50 second teaser shows high octane action sequences, woven into the emotional narrative of a father reuniting with his daughter– only after overcoming a series of dangerous challenges and beating bad men to pulp. There are trucks crashing, bikes skidding, cars flying, blood gushing and bones crushing in the teaser–set to the tune of a recreated Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tammana Hai. Bholaa is another name for Lord Shiva, the god of destruction, who is a recurring theme in the teaser.

Bholaa is directed by Ajay Devgn, who has also helmed films like U Me Aur Hum (2008), 2016 actioner Shivaay and last year’s thriller Runway 34, which couldn’t translate its acclaim to box office glory.

Bholaa will also be the ninth film of Ajay and Tabu, who have previously shared screen space in movies such as Vijaypath, Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), De De Pyaar De (2019) and last year’s blockbuster Drishyam 2.

Kaithi starred Karthi in the lead and was helmed by Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 2019 action-thriller was a blockbuster and received tremendous critical acclaim. The film revolved around an ex-convict (Karthi), who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Bholaa is produced by his banner Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. It will release in the theaters on March 30, 2023.