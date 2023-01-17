Bholaa: Tabu is running her own cop universe, see her first look from Ajay Devgn starrer

Tabu is running her own cop universe. After featuring as a police officer in Drishyam franchise and her recent release Kuttey, Tabu will be seen as a cop in Bholaa, headlined by her long-time collaborator actor Ajay Devgn. The Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, Bholaa is the ninth film of Ajay and Tabu.

Tabu took to Instagram and posted a 30-second clip, revealing her first look from the film. Bholaa is directed by Devgn, who earlier helmed films such as U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and last year’s Runway 34.

“Ek khaaki. Sau shaitaan,” she captioned the video, which begins by her saying, “Aaj raat ya toh woh hume dhund lega, ya hum ussey” (Tonight, either we will find him, or he will find us) as the pulsating background starts to kick in. The first look poster was also shared by Ajay Devgn.

Ajay and Tabu have previously shared screen space in movies such as Vijaypath, Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), De De Pyaar De (2019) and last year’s blockbuster Drishyam 2.

The original Tamil film, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Scheduled to release on March 30, Bholaa is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. Bholaa will be Tabu’s second release of the year after Kuttey, which is currently playing in cinemas. Directed by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Kuttey is headlined by an ensemble starring Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra.