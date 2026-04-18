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Bheja Fry stars Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey got only Rs 25,000 each; film made Rs 11 cr
According to trade reports, Bheja Fry was made on a budget of around Rs 1.5 crore and went on to gross Rs 11.81 crore worldwide, with a net collection of Rs 8.75 crore in India.
Back in 2007, a small, unassuming film Bheja Fry starring Rajat Kapoor and Vinay Pathak quietly arrived in theatres and went on to become a sleeper hit, eventually earning nearly ten times its modest budget. But despite its remarkable success, the actors involved were paid a surprisingly small fee—just Rs 25,000 each. While promoting their latest film Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, and Ranvir Shorey opened up about the realities of an actor’s life, including the growing influence of PR machinery, during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel.
When asked why they don’t employ PR consultants like many actors today, Vinay Pathak candidly replied, “We don’t have the money.” The conversation then turned to their 2007 hit Bheja Fry. Seemingly amused, Rajat Kapoor responded, “Bheja Fry?” before revealing, “Nobody received any kind of money for that film. We all got Rs 25,000 as our fees. We shot for 22–23 days for that amount.”
Reacting to the interviewer’s surprise, Kapoor clarified that money was never the motivation behind the project. “Money wasn’t the reason why we did that film,” he said. Vinay Pathak added, “That’s why we could make something like Bheja Fry.” Kapoor further noted that the film was made on an almost negligible budget, to which Pathak quipped, “That’s why we don’t have image consultants—our films do the talking.”
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According to trade reports, Bheja Fry was made on a reported budget of around Rs 1.5 crore and went on to gross Rs 11.81 crore worldwide, with a net collection of Rs 8.75 crore in India. Its success eventually led to a sequel, Bheja Fry 2, released in 2011. The sequel featured Vinay Pathak reprising his role, alongside Minissha Lamba and Kay Kay Menon, and earned Rs 17 crore against a reported budget of Rs 9 crore.
Reflecting on the film’s journey during an interview with BollySpice on its 18th anniversary, Rajat Kapoor shared, “The shoot was amazing. Being a very low-budget film, we wrapped it in about 20 days. It was hectic but filled with joy. The camaraderie on set was incredible—we were essentially hanging out with friends.” He also fondly recalled working with actors like Sarika and Milind Soman, who became an integral part of the group.
Kapoor admitted that the team had no expectations of the film’s eventual success. “It was only at the premiere that we realised how strongly audiences were reacting—especially to Vinay’s character, Bharat Bhushan. When it released in cinemas, the love it received was overwhelming. And yes, it did make a lot of money.”
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