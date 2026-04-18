Bheja Fry stars Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey got only Rs 25,000 each; film made Rs 11 cr

Back in 2007, a small, unassuming film Bheja Fry starring Rajat Kapoor and Vinay Pathak quietly arrived in theatres and went on to become a sleeper hit, eventually earning nearly ten times its modest budget. But despite its remarkable success, the actors involved were paid a surprisingly small fee—just Rs 25,000 each. While promoting their latest film Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, and Ranvir Shorey opened up about the realities of an actor’s life, including the growing influence of PR machinery, during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel.

When asked why they don’t employ PR consultants like many actors today, Vinay Pathak candidly replied, “We don’t have the money.” The conversation then turned to their 2007 hit Bheja Fry. Seemingly amused, Rajat Kapoor responded, “Bheja Fry?” before revealing, “Nobody received any kind of money for that film. We all got Rs 25,000 as our fees. We shot for 22–23 days for that amount.”