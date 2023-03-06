scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Bheed new teaser: Anubhav Sinha revisits the 2020 migrant crisis in his next film

The new teaser of Anubhav Sinha's Bheed showcases the sorry state of migrant workers and marginalised population during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Anubhav Sinha's Bheed will release on March 30.
The first teaser of Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed created quite a furore on social media. The film will depict the plight of the marginalised population during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the teaser, the filmmaker had drawn comparisons with the partition of the country stating how the pandemic divided the society on the basis of their class. On Monday, the makers dropped a new teaser talking about how things have always been ‘unfair’ for the poor and so it was also during the lockdown. The promo also introduces the cast of the film, which includes Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra and Ashutosh Rana.

The video opens with the words ‘Based on the invisible true events’ followed by some heart-wrenching footage of migrant workers on the road, heading back home. From tired faces to hungry children being dragged on their parents’ luggage, the sad reality of the lockdown is brought to life again. The voiceover, by Rajkummar Rao, says that the workers moved to the city as there was no facility in their village. It adds that they came back because the city had no facilities to keep them during the lockdown. It further states that nothing is ever fair for the poor and they always have to bear the brunt of the system. However, now, it’s time they set things right for themselves.

The teaser then introduces the characters of Bheed. While Kritika Kamra plays a journalist, Bhumi Pednekar is a doctor and Rajkummar Rao will be seen as a policeman. Ashutosh Rana seems to essay a government employee while Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza’s profession is not shown in the clip. Shot across Lucknow, the sociopolitical drama will be a black-and-white film, which will hit cinema halls on March 24.

Talking about Bheed, Anubhav Sinha in an earlier statement said the film is the story of the “most perilous times which changed everything for humanity”. Reflecting upon why he decided to make the movie in black and white, he added, “The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India Partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colours from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country.”

Bheed has been co-produced by Anubhav Sinha and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 18:29 IST
