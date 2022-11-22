Bhediya’s latest song Baaki Sab Theek shows a carefree Varun Dhawan enjoying a road trip with his friends

Actor Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming supernatural film Bhediya’s release is around the corner. Keeping the excitement around the film high, the cast released the latest track of the film. Touted as a the ‘road trip song’ of the film, Baaki Sab Theek shows Varun enjoying a road trip with his friends.

The song features Varun along with actors Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak and all three friends are doing goofy things as they take their journey by road together. Varun uploaded the song on his Instagram account and captioned it as, “Baaki sab thek ? Bhediya ka road trip song see u in the theatres 25 th ko.”

Many of Varun’s friends from the film industry commented on his post. Actor Maniesh Paul commented, “Love the track hahahahaha mast.” While actor Dino Morea commented, “Superb”.

Check out the song here –

Baaki Sab Theek is sung by Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music is composed by Sachin and Jigar, whereas the lyrics are done by Amitabh. Earlier, the makers have already released the songs Jungle Mein Kaand, Apna Bana Le and Thumkeshwari.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, who had also directed the critical and commercial success Stree, Bhediya is produced by Maddock Films. The film is a horror-comedy, which is said to be a spin-off of Stree, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. In the song Thumkeshwari, Shraddha even made a cameo appearance hinting at the horror comedy films crossing paths at some point.

Bhediya will release in theatres on November 25. Post this film, Varun will be seen in Bawaal, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-stars actor Janhvi Kapoor. This is for the first time that Varun and Janhvi will be sharing screen space together. Meanwhile, Kriti has Ganpath with Tiger Shroff.