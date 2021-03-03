Bhediya: Varun Dhawan ‘howls’ like a werewolf as he arrives in Arunachal Pradhesh to begin shoot, watch video

Actor Varun Dhawan cannot contain his excitement as he gears up to begin shooting for horror-comedy Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun, along with his co-stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee, and producer Dinesh Vijan on Wednesday, arrived in the state to shoot the upcoming movie.

Bhediya will be helmed by Amar Kaushik, who has previously directed Dinesh Vijan-backed films Stree and Bala. Varun Dhawan plays a werewolf in the film. Arriving at the airport, he howled like one in a video which he posted on social media, to show his excitement. This will be Varun’s maiden attempt in the genre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

“Woooo 🐺 #BHEDIYA #arunachalpradesh Pranam,” Varun captioned his video. A couple of hours later, Kriti Sanon, who reunites with Varun after the 2015 action drama Dilwale, posted a team photo from the airport.

“#BHEDIYA arrives in Arunachal Pradesh! @varundvn @nowitsabhi #DineshVijan @maddockfilms,” the actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Bhediya is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy series, which began with Stree (2018) followed by the upcoming Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi. In fact, Janhvi announced Bhediya by sharing a video showing Varun turning into a werewolf on the full moon night.

“#Roohi apni darawani duniya mein swagat karti hai #Bhediya ka! In cinemas 14th April, 2022,” Janhvi captioned the video. Kriti Sanon had also shared on Instagram that Bhediya would be arriving next year, with a tongue-in-cheek post referring to Stree and Roohi. “#Stree aur #Roohi ko #Bhediya ka pranaam! In cinemas 14th April, 2022,” the actor wrote.

Bhediya is expected to finish shoot in May and will reportedly be high on VFX and prosthetics.

