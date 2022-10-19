Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan has ‘Rampuri jaise nakhun and Dracula jaise daant’ in horror comedy

Maddock Films’ universe of horror comedies expands with Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The film’s trailer was released on Wednesday, in the presence of the stars and director Amar Kaushik, and in celebration of Varun having completed a decade in Bollywood. The actor made his debut with 2012’s Student of the Year.

Ahead of the Bhediya trailer launch, Varun and Kriti had shared their looks from the film. Billed as a ‘creature comedy’, Bhediya features Varun as a werewolf character, while Kriti plays a doctor. The trailer presents the film like it’s a superhero origin story. It begins with Varun’s character wondering why the werewolf chose to bite him, and Kriti’s character saying that because he’s been chosen, he now has the responsibility to use his powers for good. Some of those powers include hearing low tones, and preferring foul stench over perfume. The trailer also teases Varun’s CGI-aided transformation into the monster, and ends with a remix of the famous “Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai” song from the animated Jungle Book series. The film also introduces us to the rest of the cast including Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

The film belongs in a shared universe of films overseen by producer Dinesh Vijan that includes Stree and Roohi. While Stree, which was also directed by Amar Kaushik, was a big hit, Roohi flopped at the box office. Varun was last seen in the romantic drama JugJugg Jeeyo, which was a modest hit at the box office, while Kriti delivered an acclaimed performance in Mimi, which debuted directly on Netflix and JioCinema last year. But her last two films haven’t been memorable at all. While Hum Do Hamare Do was released quietly on streaming, Bachchhan Paandey is one of the year’s biggest box office bombs. She will next be seen in Ganapath and Adipurush.

Bhediya also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and was filmed in Arunachal Pradesh. The movie will be released in theatres on November 25.