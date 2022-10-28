Bhediya song Thumkeshwari: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon song is tailor-made for dance floor, Shraddha Kapoor adds charm

The first song from Dinesh Vijan’s ‘creature comedy’, Bhediya was released on Friday. The song is titled ‘Thumkeshwari’, and is picturised on the film’s lead couple, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, with a special appearance by Shraddha Kapoor.

The over three-minute song has been shot appealingly. It is pleasing to see Varun and Kriti ace some ‘thumkas’ in this original number, composed by the music director duo Sachin and Jigar. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics are sure to be on everyone’s lips in the coming days as the song has everything it takes to top the music charts. But like “Kesariya”, you will once again find a few English words here which take away from the general desi vibe of the song. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya has done a good job.

Watch Bhediya song Thumkeshwari

Varun is sure that the song will be the favourite on the dance floor in the coming days. He said, “Thumkeshwari is a number that’s tailor-made to burn the dance floor. I thoroughly enjoyed performing to its funky tune. The song’s lyrics are a catchy delight, and I am sure fans are going to have a gala time dancing to the track.”

Kriti, who has earlier shared the screen with Varun in Dilwale, had a great time while shooting for the song with him. She said, “I had an absolute ball shooting for Thumkeshwari. I was sharing screen space with Varun after a very long time and we have never worked on this kind of a grand track together. This was quite the memorable experience”.

Composers Sachin-Jigar agreed with Varun on the song being “tailor-made” for the dance floors as they said in a statement, “Thumkeshwari exudes the kind of fun and enjoyable vibe that Bhediya is all about. With an addictive tune, thumping beats and catchy lyrics, this is a song tailor-made for the dance floors”.

Besides Kriti and Varun, Bhediya also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The movie will be released in theatres on November 25. It marks Amar Kaushik’s third feature directorial after hits like Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror-comedy Stree and Ayushmann Khurrana-led comedy drama Bala.