Bhediya song Jungle Mein Kaand: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon dance number isn’t the best party anthem

The third song from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming movie Bhediya was released by the makers on Saturday. Titled ‘Jungle Mein Kaand’, the track has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh, Siddharth Basrur, and Sachin-Jigar.

Despite having great music by Sachin-Jigar, the song doesn’t quite live up to expectations of a party anthem. Varun’s energy and the perfect setup don’t make up for the song’s disappointing lyrics. Varun’s character, his metamorphosis into a wolf, and his struggles and difficulties are all hinted towards the end of the song.

The lyrics of the song are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the choreography is by Piyush-Shazia. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 25. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak.

Talking about his character and the film, Varun previously told Pinkvilla, “I don’t think anyone has played a character like this before. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to get it right under the guidance of Amar Kaushik. From day one till today, he is in the film. He is making sure that no one gets a chance to make fun of the film, and get all the aspects right.”

Kriti also revealed about her unique character and had said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, “It’s a really unique film never done in Indian cinema before. For me the horror comedy is a unique space. “My look in the film is extremely unique. When you see me you will wonder, is that really Kriti? It’s good to experiment with different looks in different films.”