Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Bhediya song Apna Bana Le: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon show off their sweet chemistry in this romantic ballad

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, who had also directed the critical and commercial success Stree, Bhediya has been bankrolled by Maddock Films. It will release on November 25.

bhediyaVarun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in Bhediya.

The second track from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming movie Bhediya is here. The love ballad called “Apna Bana Le” has been sung by Arijit Singh. It is a pleasant romantic song that has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by the musical duo Sachin-Jigar.

The music video gives a glimpse of the sweet, gentle chemistry shared by the two leads, and the natural scenic beauty of Arunachal Pradesh adds a lovely touch to an already soothing song.

Talking about the song, composers Sachin-Jigar shared in a statement, “Apna Bana Le is a serene and intimate celebration of falling in love. The song depicts those unforgettable moments when one begins to feel something for a special someone. Audiences will get nostalgic watching this on the big screen”.

Watch the music video of Bhediya song Apna Bana Le here:

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, who had also directed the critical and commercial success Stree, Bhediya has been bankrolled by Maddock Films. It is being pitched as a horror-comedy which is said to be a spin-off of Stree, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Besides Bhediya, Varun Dhawan also has Bawaal in his kitty, which has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kriti has Tiger Shroff-actioner Ganpath in the pipeline. The two had made their Bollywood debut together with the 2014 release Heropanti.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 04:13:05 pm
